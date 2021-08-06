Real World bidding to rubber stamp big-race credentials at Haydock

Saeed bin Suroor is likely to have a clearer idea of Real World’s potential ambitions after the MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

Placed on multiple occasions in Dubai earlier in the year, the four-year-old has taken his game to new heights since returning to Britain – following up a runaway victory in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot with a Listed success at Newbury last month.

Bin Suroor gave his charge big-race entries in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot earlier this week – and has talked about his potential for the Dubai World Cup – but first he must come through a Group Three assignment on Merseyside.

“He has been good since Newbury. His last piece of work on the Limekilns was really good, he’s in good form and he’s ready to go again,” said the trainer.

“Last year and even earlier this year he was a little bit weak, but every time he runs he improves physically.

“After Newbury he came back really well and looked really good, but this is another step up for him into a Group race.

“Better ground is better for him. We hope to see him run a good race.”

Real World’s rivals include Jim Goldie’s admirable veteran Euchen Glen.

The eight-year-old has won the Brigadier Gerard and the Gala Stakes at Sandown this season and came close to bagging another big prize when charging home to fill the runner-up spot in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Euchen Glen is enjoying an excellent season (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Goldie said: “He’s come out of the race at Goodwood last week really well. I thought this was quite a good race and the rain will help his chances if it comes.

“He seems in good form and the last time he was at Haydock he won quite well (in last year’s Old Borough Cup), so we look forward to it.

“The rain would suit us more than the Godolphin horse I’d think, so he’d be thereabouts if he can run to his best.”

Andrew Balding is looking forward to stepping Foxes Tales up in grade after being narrowly denied in a valuable handicap at Newmarket’s July meeting.

I think the track should suit him and hopefully he gives a good performance

“He seems fine after Newmarket. This is a step up in class, but that was a good effort last time considering the weight he was carrying and I’d hope he’d be competitive here,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“I think the track should suit him and hopefully he gives a good performance.”

Last year’s winner Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton), course winner Fancy Man (Richard Hannon) and Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker) also feature.

Stormy Antarctic winning at Newmarket (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

The latter has been off the track since winning at Goodwood in May, but is reported to be in rude health.

Walker said: “I can’t wait to see him run again and I’m hoping that the forecast rain materialises. If it does, I think he’ll have a cracking chance.

“He couldn’t have been more impressive in his favourite conditions at Goodwood and we’ve been patient in trying to find a soft ground opportunity for him and here we are.”