Red-hot Probert makes it six in a row at Ffos Las

David Probert carried on where he left off at Ffos Las on Thursday when making it six victories in a row on Hey Teacher in the opening Cazoo Search Drive Smile Novice Median Auction Stakes.

The Welsh jockey rode the last five winners at the Carmarthenshire track on Wednesday evening and continued his winning sequence with the minimum of fuss.

Hey Teacher lived up to his prohibitive price of 1-4 favourite when running his three rivals into submission over a mile and a half.

Leading from the start, the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old pulled away in the closing stages to score by nine and a half lengths from Scherbobalob.

“It’s been going good. I’ve been lucky enough to have been riding some nice horses over the last couple of days,” Probert told Sky Sports Racing

On his latest winner, the rider, who is in sight of beating his best seasonal tally of 112 set in 2019, said: “It was just an easy canter for him.

“He took a step forward the last day and two of the horses there (at Bath) were behind him so he was entitled to do that today.

“He’s a galloper. Ideally he wants a lead because he doesn’t do much out in front and he doesn’t do anything quick.”

Probert had to settle for third place on Damned Elusive in the Wasdell Group Handicap behind Summer’s Knight – but he was back in the winner’s enclosure in the very next race on the Balding-trained Great Havana, for his seventh success in his last eight rides.

The 100-30 favourite was challenged on both sides by Whispering Winds and Showmedemoney, but shrugged both off to beat the latter by half a length in the Carol Vorderman Loves West Wales Nursery Handicap.

Probert said: “He was very tough. He’s progressed well after his first two starts.

“He probably wants a mile – he stuck it out well at the end.

“Andrew’s horses are in great shape. There’s a massive team effort that goes into it. They deserve it back home.

“It’s great when everything is going right. This game has its ups and downs. When you’ve got so many owners and trainers supporting you and you’re going out there with a live chance it gives you so much confidence.

“The last couple of days, the way it’s gone, your confidence is on a high.”