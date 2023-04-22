Remarquee makes all the right moves in Fred Darling

Ralph Beckett once again looks to have found a classy filly as Remarquee booked her ticket to the 1000 Guineas with a taking success in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury.

The Classic takes place in just over two weeks and Beckett will no doubt have left plenty to work on, which bodes especially well for her supporters having watched her take the trial better known as the Fred Darling.

Dropped out in the rear by Rob Hornby, the once-raced daughter of Kingman – from the family of Beckett’s Oaks winner Look Here – had plenty going on in front of her as Cheveley Park fourth Swingalong showed them all a clean pair of heels.

It was Hugo Palmer’s Stenton Glider who first broke rank to come out of the pack to chase, but Hornby could be spotted picking his way through stealthily.

Despite carrying her head high Remarquee (7-2) displayed a smart turn of foot to glide by Magical Sunset, with Hornby only needing hands and heels to ride her out for a neck success.

Paddy Power, Betfair and Coral were all impressed and cut the winner to 6-1 for Newmarket.

Beckett – winning the race for the fifth time – said: “It’s great – everything I’d hoped for and more. She was green and running away and Rob dropped his stick by the time she was running away from the crowd.

“Richard Hannon’s filly (Magical Sunset) leant on her a bit, so she had Kevin’s (Stott’s) stick in her face there for a couple of strides.

“She doesn’t know very much, but she will know more after today and we will certainly go to Newmarket.

“Her mother wanted fast ground and maybe she handles this ground, but I don’t see fast ground being a problem.

“I think she is very good and she has got to go there on the back of that.”

Hornby said: “She seems a good mover and she has a high head carriage, which is a bit like Kingman. They tend to be a bit like that, but it doesn’t stop her – she was still running true all the way to the line. It is probably what she finds comfortable.

“She will definitely stay further and while you don’t know until you’ve tried it, I’m sure she will act well on the course at Newmarket. This time of year is exciting, because at this time of year you are running horses in trials and even if they run well, you can still have hopes. So to go and win one like that is very exciting.

“She is a Classic filly. She is not short of speed and I think a mile will be right for her.”