Reserve system for Grand National to be scrapped from 2023 onwards

Aintree has announced the reserve system for the Randox Grand National will be discontinued from the 2023 renewal onwards.

The system was first introduced in 2000, allowing up to four runners to be allocated in order as reserves at the 48-hour declaration stage.

Should a runner in the final field be declared a non-runner by 1pm on the day before the National then the reserves get a run, taking the number in the racecard of the original starter – something Aintree said has led to confusion being raised in feedback on the matter.

A total of 13 reserves obtained a run in the National over the years, most recently three in 2022 when Commodore, School Boy Hours and Romain De Senam got their chance.

Aintree’s clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said: “We constantly monitor and review all aspects of the Randox Grand National. The reserves system was introduced with the aim of giving us the best possible chance of ensuring we have a maximum field of 40 runners.

“However, with the Randox Grand National being such a worldwide phenomenon there are associated demands of raceday data supply which are greater now than they were when the system was introduced. The system had to operate by reserves taking the racecard position of the relevant non-runner.

“This had the effect of reserves, which by definition are the lowest-rated horses in the race, appearing further up the handicap in the racecard even though they were carrying the least weight, which made the production of racecards and return of results extremely challenging for a number of outlets.

“This issue was raised following the running of three reserves in the 2022 race by the BHA, media outlets, international media rights holders and bookmakers.”