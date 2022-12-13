Robert Murphy able to dream big with Darrens Hope

Robert Murphy has pinpointed a pair of options for Darrens Hope over the Christmas period – but is in no rush to get his Florida Pearl Chase winner back on track if conditions are not suitable.

The eight-year-old has raced 36 times for owner and trainer Murphy, winning six times and scooping Grade Three honours over hurdles at Limerick in the spring of 2021.

However, her biggest day came at Punchestown last month when she sprung a 20-1 upset to deny Minella Crooner by a head in the Grade Two novice event which often goes the way of a smart operator.

The form of that victory was boosted when Gordon Elliott’s charge scored at Fairyhouse recently and Murphy has picked out the Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase (Limerick, December 28) – in which Darrens Hope finished second to Concertista 12 months ago – and the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown (December 29) as options for a festive outing, providing there is adequate ease in the ground.

He said: “I don’t know where for sure she’ll go just yet, but she has the option of Leopardstown or Limerick if the ground is right. If the ground is not right she won’t run, though.

“There is no panic after winning her Grade Two over fences and there will be plenty of races for her later in the year, so I’m not panicking at the moment. She will be a valuable mare for breeding, so I want to mind her a little.

“We were hoping she would win a good chase and now we’re hoping she’ll win another one if everything goes right, so we just need to mind her now and pick the right race. She’s been a star for me, a very good mare.

“I would say we will be going for the Graded races and if she runs over Christmas it could be the Grade Two mares’ chase at Limerick or the Grade One at Leopardstown – the ground might be too fast for her there, though.”