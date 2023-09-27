Rogues raring to go with two big chances on Arc weekend

The Rogues Gallery Racing Club is set to fly the flag for syndicate owners at ParisLongchamp on Sunday when Rogue Millennium and Rogue Lightning both go for Group One glory.

Middleham Park Racing famously enjoyed a memorable success in the Prix de l’Abbaye with The Platinum Queen 12 months ago and there could be more joy for smaller owners this weekend.

Rogue Lightning is entered for the same five-furlong contest this term, while Rogue Millennium heads for the Prix de l’Opera over 10 furlongs.

Trainer Tom Clover told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s very exciting to be going over for Arc day with two runners in Group One races for Rogues Gallery.

“They are a great syndicate and it’s a huge thrill to be going out there. The Rogues Gallery have been with us for four years or so now and they are a great bunch – it’s just a fantastic syndicate.

“They are a great group of people who are really good friends and have just had a fantastic journey with a couple of cracking horses in Rogue Millennium and Rogue Lightning.

“To be going to Arc day with two horses who cost around £80,000 between them is just fantastic.

“They’ve got people from all over, including the Isle of Man and Ireland, and there’s a huge variety, with even Rishi Persad one of the ‘Rogues’. I think there’s around 90 members going over, so it will be a fair old raid on Paris and we’re looking forward to having a good time.”

Rogue Millennium has already claimed a Group Two prize in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and was a fine runner-up to Tahiyra in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last time out.

The Dubawi filly, who has been on the go since April, also has a good third to India in the Prix Allez France over this course and distance to her credit.

“I’m really pleased with her, she just seems to thrive on racing,” commented Clover. “She’s certainly an improving filly and her form over course and distance looks really strong.

“It was an amazing day to go over to Leopardstown and finish second behind Tahiyra, when she travelled so strongly through the race and hit the line really strong.

“She seems in really good form. We’re pretty versatile in terms of the ground, but it will be fantastic to see top-class racing on good ground.”

Rogue Lightning steps up in class for the Abbaye but deservedly so after following up two handicap wins with a Listed-class victory in the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster.

“It’s a tough race but he’s up to 110 after winning a Listed race last time and he looks an improving sprinter,” added Clover.

“Danny (Tudhope), who rode him last time out, said he is really fast and he’s just been learning on the job.

“He can seem a little green when getting to the front but then the way he put the race to bed up to the line in that last half a furlong was quite impressive, we felt.

“With the sprinting division being pretty open this year, we thought why not have a go. The sprinters seem to be taking it in turn to win these races this year, so he deserves to take his chance.

“He came out of the race in fantastic form and a strong-run race like the Abbaye should suit him.

“It’s a massive step up to go for a Group One, but on the ratings you can make a case for him and some of his sectionals and fractions this year have been very good. He’s a horse we’ve always held in high regard.”