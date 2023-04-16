Roi Mage team disappointed with exposure given to protestors

Connections of Roi Mage have questioned the amount of publicity given to animal rights activists in the coverage of the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

James Griffin, assistant to his father Patrick, who trains the 11-year-old, said he felt the near 15-minute delay ahead of the race, caused by the protestors, affected several runners, including the Hill Sixteen, who suffered a fatal injury when falling at the first fence.

“There were a couple of horses that were a bit upset, but I said to our owners that we were blessed that our lad had no headgear or a tongue-tie on, because it is a hell of a long time to have blinkers or cheekpieces on horses,” said Griffin. “They are on to do a job. It is an education thing.

“But these protestors should not have been given any credit on the TV.

“They don’t show streakers, why should they show people like that (protestors)? Fine, show it if you are anti-racing, but don’t show it if you are pro-racing. Don’t give them the publicity.”

Roi Mage followed up his good run behind Longhouse Poet at Down Royal with a cracking seventh-placed finish under Felix de Giles, who stepped in when intended partner James Reveley failed in his bid to recover in time from a broken leg.

“I said beforehand that I felt he had the class to travel in a race like that and if he ran as well as he looked, he would cross the Melling Road with a chance – and that is what he did,” added Griffin.

“He didn’t let us down. The ground wasn’t an excuse. Felix had a good chat with James Reveley before the race on how to ride him and he rode him to the letter of his instructions.”

He added: “I felt justified in my jockey booking, because I have no doubt that would have raised an eyebrow or two along the way somehow.

Felix gave him a kick in the ribs before the fourth-last and he winged it, then he gave him a pat. I thought that stood out. It was the mark of a good horseman

“It worked. The fact he had ridden in that race before meant a great deal.

“Felix gave him a kick in the ribs before the fourth last and he winged it, then he gave him a pat. I thought that stood out. It was the mark of a good horseman. He got no mention on TV.

“To cross the Melling Road heading for home in the Grand National with your horse still travelling was an unbelievable thrill for the owners and everyone here. The horse ran a hell of a race.

“He was going so well. I already had the parade planned, knew what I was going to say – but anyway, we’ll have to keep it on hold for 12 months!”

Roi Mage’s participation was in doubt in January, when he suffered a nasty cut during the cross-country chase at Cheltenham.

It was only the excellent care he received from the veterinary team at the track that meant he could continue his career.

“Ian Camm, who spent spent two hours on his hands and knees under the horse, with his finger tip, cleaning the wound, texted me on Saturday morning, wishing us luck – that meant a great deal.

“We can’t thank Ian and his team enough for what they did,” added Griffin, who is targeting the National with Roi Mage next season.

“He hasn’t a cut or blemish on him. He is 100 per cent this morning and really enjoyed himself,” Griffin said.

“The National will be the plan again. He’s rated 149 and I don’t think the handicapper will be dropping him too much, too fast,” he added.

“He’s lightly raced since he came to this holiday camp, and he will be similarly campaigned again next year without going to Cheltenham.

“He will start off in France. He’ll go on his holidays and we’ll work back from this day next year and he doesn’t owe us anything.

“For those owners to have been given a thrill like that from him, was incredible. We fired one dart yesterday from a small yard and he didn’t let us down.”