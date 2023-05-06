Royal lives up to Hi hopes with Classic second

Connections of outsider Qipco 2000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal were not surprised their colt outran his huge odds of 125-1 at Newmarket.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old only gave best to Chaldean inside the final furlong, despite veering across the track at one point, beaten a length and three-quarters at the line.

Royal Ascot may now beckon for the Kodiac colt, who was having just his fourth career start.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Jaber Abdullah, said: “That was no surprise as Kevin Ryan told us in the paddock that he thought the horse could run a big race and that he thought he would handle the ground.

“Kevin wants to get him home and see where we go next but he could be a Royal Ascot type.”

Oliver Cole, joint trainer of third-placed Royal Scotsman along with his father Paul, is keen to take on the winner again at Royal Ascot.

“He’s run a massive race to be third, but he was a bit too keen in the early stages. He had no problem with the ground as he goes on anything,” said Cole.

“It was always the idea to come straight here and hopefully he can improve from this and we can have another crack at the winner at Royal Ascot.”

Aidan O’Brien’s August Rodin, the 13-8 favourite, disappointed and came home 12th under Ryan Moore after failing to land a blow.

Stablemate Little Big Bear also disappointed and trailed home last under Wayne Lordan.

O’Brien said: “It was a little bit of a non-event. It was a non-event for Ryan’s horse and then Wayne’s horse got badly bumped and just got lit up. The whole thing was a bit of a non-event really. The travelling over is what it is.”

Lordan added of his mount: “He jumped smart and felt like he wanted to show me his pace. We didn’t go mad for the first two furlongs, something caught my heel and it wasn’t ideal after I’d gone two furlongs or so.

“It was a little bit of everything, so we’ll see what comes out of it.”

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Galeron who finished fourth as 150-1 shot, said: “He’s run a massive race and he was well overpriced. I was wheel spinning early on, so he’s run well despite the ground. He’s a good horse.”

While Daniel Muscutt, rider of the fifth-placed Dubai Mile, confirmed he stayed the trip very strongly and that the Derby now beckons for him.

The ground has helped, he hit a bit of a flat spot but saw out his race really well and hit the line great

He said: “It was a great run. I hit the gates nicely and travelled comfortably. The ground has helped, he hit a bit of a flat spot but saw out his race really well and hit the line great.”

James Doyle, rider of the sixth-placed Noble Style, said: “He ran super and I’m delighted with him. It probably just stretched him a bit in this ground but he travelled tremendously. I got a lovely position in the race just behind Frankie (Dettori, on Chaldean), but his stamina just didn’t last out.”

David Egan felt Mill Reef winner Sakheer would be better off dropping back in trip after finishing seventh.

“I was really pleased with the way he ran. There was a lot of hustle and bustle in front of me but I took him back and he settled into a lovely rhythm,” said Egan.

“The race unfolded on the other side, which I wasn’t really anticipating. Chaldean was a great winner and he was drawn low, but I was expecting it to unfold on my side early. When I asked him to quicken he seemed to handle the ground, but maybe a mile on soft ground is stretching him too far.”