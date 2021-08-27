Sacred Bridge books Cheveley Park ticket in Round Tower triumph

Sacred Bridge stretched her unbeaten record to four with a brilliant victory in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh

The Ger Lyons-trained filly pulled away from her rivals in the final furlong to win the Group Three contest over six furlongs in superb fashion.

The 15-8 favourite, wearing the Juddmonte colours, took charge from her stablemate Geocentric over a furlong out and quickly put daylight between herself and the opposition in the hands of Colin Keane.

Galloping on relentlessly, Sacred Bridge crossed the line three and three-quarter lengths clear of Geocentric to give the County Meath stable a one-two. Ladies Church was three-quarters of a length away in third place.

Sacred Bridge created a big impression with her victory (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Paddy Power halved Sacred Bridge in price to 6-1 for the Juddmonte-sponsored Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 25 – and that is set to be the target.

Shane Lyons assistant to his brother, said: “She was very impressive. We’ll freshen her up now and go for the Cheveley Park.

“As Colin says she has to step up again, but why wouldn’t she? She’s a diamond and as Ger says, that’s what we get up for in the morning.

“She’s push-button and long may she continue like that. Colin was very impressed with her and said why worry about getting a trip next year, just enjoy her as we have her now. She’s very relaxed anyway and horses get trips when they are like that.

“We’re delighted with the two fillies. Ger said to Colin the other morning that it wasn’t an easy decision the way Geocentric works and she’ll step back to five now.”

Acanella initiated a big-race double for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane in the Juddmonte colours (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

It was a quick Group Three double for the Lyons-Keane-Juddmonte axis, after Acanella had sprung a 16-1 surprise in the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes.

The three-year-old had to find more on ratings – but she was entitled to improve as she only made her debut in April and was having her sixth start.

Keane had her in a good position to pounce after Solene Lilyette had made her bid for glory in the last two furlongs.

Acanella quickened clear and was able to hold the late thrust of Champers Elysees by three-quarters of a length.

Oodnadatta was the same distance away in third. Shale, the 11-4 favourite, was half a length back in fourth having had every chance.

Lyons added: “We’re delighted and she’s done what we were hoping for all year. She’s a big filly that is only filling into her frame and will be even better next year.

“She did everything right for the first time today. She broke well, she travelled well for Colin and while she’s not ground dependent she loved that ground.

“She’ll get a bit further if she has to and next year is going to be fun for her.”