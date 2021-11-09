Salouen nearing a comeback run after two-year absence

Sylvester Kirk’s former Group contender Salouen has returned to training after more than two years off the track and could make a comeback at Lingfield on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was last seen running in the Irish St Leger in 2019, a race in which he finished ninth after a season contesting top-calibre mile-and-half races such as the Coronation Cup and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The 2018 Coronation Cup was the scene of the bay’s career-best performance, where he started at 33-1 and ran a mighty race to finish just a head behind the 2-7 favourite Cracksman.

An injury halted his career the following autumn, but Kirk has been carefully rehabilitating the gelding with a return to action always under consideration.

An entry has been made for the Listed Betway Churchill Stakes on Saturday and while the race may come too soon, it is likely that an all-weather track will be the scene of Salouen’s comeback as the All-Weather Championships are a possible target.

“He’s in great form but it’s 50-50 at the moment, he just might need the run or we’ll wait a little bit longer,” said Kirk.

“What the aim is and what we’ll do with him I’m not sure, but he’s happy, he’s sound and he’s working well – he might just need a little bit longer.

“He’s been here the whole time, he’s had a lot of time off and on the walker, we’ve just taken it very easily.

“We’ve taken a lot of care and time with him. We’ve just looked after him and he’s come along and he’s doing well, so I made that entry but it’s probably a little bit too quick.

“We’ll have to see what there is for him, maybe with a view to getting him through to the All-Weather Championships.

“We’ll just keep training him and keep him going as long as he’s happy.”