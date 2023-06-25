Sangster Inquisitively eyes Goodwood and York prizes

Ollie Sangster could look to York’s Ebor Festival in August with Royal Ascot third Inquisitively.

The Ten Sovereigns colt was beaten just under four lengths by Big Evs in Wednesday’s Windsor Castle Stakes, having previously finished a narrow second on his only other start at Windsor last month.

While the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on August 2 could come into the equation, Sangster is also eyeing a Listed contest at York on August 26 with a maiden stop-off another possibility along the way.

“We were very happy and delighted (with his Ascot run),” said Sangster.

There's a race at York called the Julia Graves (Roses Stakes) which is a Listed race over five

“You never know what to expect, but the horse was in really good form, so we were hopeful of a positive run first time there. To finish third was great, we were delighted with that.

“He’s come out of the race in good form and we’ll hopefully now just work back from nice targets.

“The Molecomb is an obvious one but I think the winner is going there and he looks like a good horse and there’s a race at York called the Julia Graves (Roses Stakes) which is a Listed race over five. Further down the line there is races like the Flying Childers, but for now that is a way off.

“He’s still a maiden so we’ll work it out and we might just tick that off in the meantime, but there will be a couple of nice targets for him hopefully.

“It’s nice not just for me but also for the team, we don’t have a huge amount of horses but it’s nice to hopefully have a half-decent one.”