Saratoga star Measured Time given Breeders’ Cup target

Measured Time has been handed a Breeders’ Cup objective by Charlie Appleby, having led home a Moulton Paddocks one-two in the Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga.

The $1million Grade One was one of the main undercard events on Belmont Stakes day in the States and saw the Jebel Hatta winner making his first appearance since finishing a close-up fourth in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in the spring.

It had been a luckless run at the meeting for Appleby, who having set up a satellite operation in America, had saddled six previous runners with no joy over the course of the Belmont Stakes Festival.

Having seen Mysterious Night and Star Of Mystery both hit the frame earlier in the day, Appleby finally got on the scoreboard in the race before the Triple Crown feature, as Measured Time returned to his best form in the hands of William Buick.

The son of Frankel will now be trained towards the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar later in the season, where he could be tasked with enhancing his handler’s recent fine record in the Turf, which includes a 2022 triumph for his half-brother Rebel’s Romance.

“We had earmarked this race for some time thinking that the American tracks would suit Measured Time,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“We saw what he did in Dubai and nice level tracks suit him, as he’s a big-striding horse.

“We let him get on with it today to try and make our own run, rather than get him in a tangle. If you try and organise a horse like him, he finds it hard, and he’s happy going on.

“We were confident about today’s trip (nine and a half furlongs) and he could stretch out to a mile and a half. We will take the Breeders’ Cup (Turf) into consideration.”

Stablemate and Frankie Dettori-ridden 2022 Saratoga Derby winner Nations Pride was two lengths adrift in second and is another with further American assignments.

Appleby added: “I thought Nations Pride was coming with a run and the one thing he does is finish strong. It’s great to see him so competitive and he could go to Kentucky for the summer.”