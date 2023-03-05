Sceau Royal sticking to hurdles at either Aintree or Sandown

The ever-popular Sceau Royal is set to stay over hurdles, with connections mulling over a run at either Aintree or Sandown before the end of the season.

The Alan King-trained 11-year-old was at his enthusiastic best in the autumn, winning a Kempton Listed hurdle for the second season in a row before finishing a good second to Knappers Hill in the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

Although struggling to make his mark in both Kempton’s Christmas Hurdle and when switched to fences at the Dublin Racing Festival, he showed his old zest when encountering spring ground in Fontwell’s National Spirit Hurdle recently – finishing just over a length behind the winner Brewin’upastorm.

Now he is set for one further appearance before the current campaign draws to a close – and having proven he now stays further than the bare two miles the Aintree Hurdle on April 13 or the bet365 Select Hurdle on the final day of the season (April 29) are possible options.

“He’s quite remarkable, isn’t he – to be 11 and still running to that level,” said King.

“We were delighted with the run and he was giving the winner 6lb as well at Fontwell.

“We will freshen him up and regroup and he will either go to Aintree or Sandown. I think we will probably stay down the hurdles route with him now, he seems a little bit happier over hurdles these days.

“He proved at Fontwell he gets two and a half these days and he’s just a pleasure to train.”

A winner of 17 of his 50 career appearances, Sceau Royal is already well into the twilight of his career, with King appreciating a conversation will soon be had about his future. However, he is hopeful his admirable stable stalwart will stick around at Barbury Castle for a little while longer.

He added: “He will have one more run this season and I’m sure we will have a chat, but I very much hope we get him back for another year because he’s loving his training and he will tell us when he’s had enough.”