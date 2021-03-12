Setback rules Energumene out of Arkle challenge

Energumene on his way to winning the Irish Arkle
Energumene on his way to winning the Irish Arkle (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:37am, Fri 12 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Willie Mullins has revealed Energumene will miss the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham after suffering a setback.

The seven-year-old has made a huge impression in winning his first three starts over fences this season – completing his hat-trick with a brilliant display in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown last month.

A mouthwatering clash with the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin looked one of the most exciting match-ups of this year’s Festival, but Mullins confirmed in a statement on his website Energumene will not be part of his travelling squad.

He said: “Energumene has met with a setback and unfortunately won’t be running at the Cheltenham Festival next week.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

PA