Seven Questions has all the answers in Palace House

Seven Questions was a surprise winner of the William Hill Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

The three-year-old was partnered by Callum Shepherd and started as the outsider of the field at 33-1 for trainer George Scott.

He was always near the front end of the race, which turned into a real battle in the closing stages as a clutch of runners were in with a shout.

However, Seven Questions picked up the lead in the final strides to see off runner-up Vadream by a head, with a further short head back to the third-placed Beautiful Diamond.

Scott said: “It’s a big team effort with this horse as he’s as quirky as they come. He spent the night at the racecourse last night because when he gets on the box he gets very stirred up, so he had an away night about half a mile away from his stable!

“They saddled him an hour ago and he’s trying to kick everyone, but he’s a talented horse on his day and he got a brilliant ride. He’s a very good rider Callum, he’s able to do things on horses that you can’t teach.

“I went to watch City Of Troy warming up rather than watch him! He’s given us some of our scariest moments on the racecourse, but often those horses are the most talented.”

Seven Questions was campaigned without success in Dubai in the early part of the year, with his best effort coming when third in January.

Scott will now look to Royal Ascot with his charge, although his target at that fixture could now need further consideration.

The trainer added: “We’ll have to re-evaluate now, won’t we? It was very much a question of whether he was going to go to the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes or whether he’s a King’s Stand or Diamond Jubilee horse, so we’ll see.

“It’s special having a winner on 2000 Guineas day, I’m a Newmarket boy and this is our flagship meeting.”