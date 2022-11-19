Sharjah bidding for third Morgiana win

Patrick Mullins has enjoyed some of the biggest days of his riding career aboard Sharjah and feels he “sets the benchmark” ahead of his bid for a third victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

While perhaps lacking the stardust of some of the bigger names in the division, Sharjah has been a fantastic servant to his connections, with his two Morgiana verdicts supplemented by a Galway Hurdle triumph and four successive wins in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

The nine-year-old has also finished second in back-to-back renewals of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham behind Epatante and Honeysuckle respectively in 2020 and 2021 – and while he has been off the track since his latest Leopardstown win 11 months ago, his regular rider is expecting another bold showing on Sunday.

Mullins said: “It’s great to get back on him. He looked as good as ever last season and it was unfortunate to miss the spring with him – but I rode him in a schooling hurdle last week in Thurles and I was very happy and obviously he won this last year, so I can’t wait to be honest.

“If you look at his record since he won his first Matheson Hurdle, taking out his runs at the Dublin Racing Festival, when he’s on his A-game the only horse that can beat him really is Honeysuckle.

“He’s not getting any younger, but he’s not over-raced and for me he still sets the benchmark for the younger horses coming through before they can even think of Honeysuckle.

“I think the ground should be perfect – I don’t think anyone will have any issues with the ground.”

Sharjah is one of three runners for the record-breaking amateur’s father Willie, who has saddled 11 previous winners of the Morgiana including 10 of the last 11.

Stable jockey Paul Townend is aboard State Man, who was a heavily-backed winner of the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March before winning a Grade One novice event at Punchestown, while Danny Mullins partners the 2019 winner of this race, Saldier.

“State Man is full of potential. He obviously won a handicap very well at Cheltenham and beat solid horses in his novice at Punchestown,” Mullins junior added.

“But like I said, this is a big step up. We’re hoping he can develop into a Champion Hurdle horse and this will let us know whether we’re right or wrong.

“Saldier has won a Morgiana and won a Galway Hurdle on his day and he might be best fresh. We’re very happy with him and there’s some great prize-money on offer, so he’ll take his chance.”

The Mullins trio are part of a five-strong field, with Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans and the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo completing the field.