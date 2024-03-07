Shark alert for those taking to Cheltenham Gold Cup waters

The Cheltenham winner’s enclosure has staged many famous celebrations over the years. But there may be scenes like nothing witnessed before if Hewick can complete his remarkable rags-to-riches story by claiming the sport’s ultimate prize.

Seven years ago genial trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, whose larger than life personality is matched by his formidable frame, made the best business decision of his life when leaving the nearby Goresbridge sales ring with an unraced two-year-old for a paltry €850. The rest, as they say, is history.

“The whole story from the start is brilliant, as he only came from down the road. You could travel the whole world to get a horse like him and I got him five minutes down the road,” said Hanlon.

“There are plenty of quality horses slip through the net at the sales and there’s plenty of quality horses go through Goresbridge.

“I know it’s only five minutes down the road, but I would never miss it – you never know where your next bargain is and I like bargains!”

Hewick is no oil painting to look at. Unlike his trainer he cuts a fairly diminutive figure when compared to the jet black reigning Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs for instance. But what Hewick can do is gallop hard and fast – and for a long way.

The nine-year-old failed to complete in each of his three starts in the amateur point-to-point sphere, a fairly inauspicious start to say the least, and while he won four times from 21 attempts over hurdles not even Hanlon himself could have anticipated his subsequent meteoric rise.

As if plundering one major handicap in the form of the 2022 bet365 Gold Cup was not enough, he went on to land the Galway Plate and the American Grand National at Far Hills, where the locals probably did not know what had hit them when ‘The Shark’ rolled into town. A bigger boat, indeed.

On their return to Ireland both horse and trainer popped into the local pub for a pint of Guinness – as you do – making headlines both good and bad, although it was all good fun. And he is clearly a hugely popular horse, in an area where Willie Mullins is king.

“Any race we’ve put to him, he’s always there and never let us down,” Hanlon added.

“To have such a consistent horse like him makes such a difference to the yard, there’s a buzz everywhere.

“I was in Bagenalstown there the other day and they were all wishing me well and they’ve got Willie over the road, but they are talking to me, so that’s great.”

After living the American dream Hewick was readied for his first tilt at Gold Cup glory last March. He was running a fine race, too, albeit probably booked for minor honours, when tipping up two fences from home.

Far from that being the final chapter in this extraordinary tale, Hanlon’s pride and joy has only enhanced his reputation since, bouncing back from his Prestbury Park spill with a Grade Two victory at Sandown before finishing an honourable fourth in the French Champion Hurdle.

Hewick’s defence of the Galway Plate during the summer was a little underwhelming, but yet again he roared back over the Christmas period, coming from the clouds to win a thrilling renewal of the King George VI Chase at Kempton, another big-race triumph that was thoroughly enjoyed by his trainer.

He said: “It was absolutely brilliant to win a King George. I knew before leaving here that there was going to be serious pace as there were six runners in it and five were front runners. I remember saying to Gavin (Sheehan) that going down the back he could be 10 lengths off them but not to stop riding him, keep going because your last two furlongs are going to be your best in the race.

“Frodon for the last five years has gone out at 100 miles per hour and I was delighted to see Paul Townend go out and take him on (aboard Allaho). When that was happening they were going too hard.

“We’ve made the running in the Gold Cup last year and in a Galway Plate and he couldn’t lie up with them – that is how hard they were going.”

With connections immediately deciding to give Hewick another break following his King George heroics, he will return to the Cotswolds fresh and seemingly in peak condition as he goes for gold once more.

Just as was the case at Kempton, Hanlon is hopeful that granted suitable conditions no horse will be coming home stronger than Hewick.

“I’ve never seen a Gold Cup yet where there isn’t plenty of pace and the extra two furlongs will be a big, big help for us,” he said.

“He’s not a big horse and he’s easy enough to get fit. After Kempton he had two or three weeks off and he’s back there working now.

“He ran well in the race last year and there is no reason why he won’t run well again in it this year.

“Hopefully this year, with a clear round of jumping, he won’t be too far away.”

If Hewick does come up the famous hill in front, bars across Cheltenham and beyond should ready themselves for a Shark attack so fierce even Jaws would be quaking in his boots.