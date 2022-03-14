Shishkin and Energumene set for Queen Mother rematch
Shishkin and Energumene are on course for a mouth-watering rematch at Cheltenham on Wednesday with the pair among eight runners declared for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
The top-class duo served up one of the races of the season in January’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot when the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin narrowly got the better of a pulsating scrap.
Willie Mullins will also run Energumene’s stablemate Chacun Pour Soi, who finished third when a hot favourite for last year’s renewal.
Chacun Pour Soi was bitterly disappointing in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier in the season, but has since bounced back to winning ways at Leopardstown and connections will be hoping he can finally replicate his top-class Irish form on British soil.
Last year’s winner Put The Kettle On bids to hold on to her crown, while last year’s runner-up, the Dan Skelton-trained Nube Negra also returns, alongside 2020 scorer Politologue
Dual Grade One-winning chaser Envoi Allen will also line up, along with the Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola, who won the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last month.
