Silver Sonic soars to Saudi triumph, but no joy for Subjectivist

There was to be no fairytale comeback for 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist who finished well down the field behind Silver Sonic in the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh.

Now trained by Charlie Johnston, Subjectivist was undoubtedly the leading stayer in Europe when adding Ascot’s showpiece race to his win in Dubai a few months prior.

However, he picked up a tendon injury and was off the track for over 600 days before this return on the Saudi Cup undercard.

Joe Fanning – himself only recently back from a long-term injury – attempted to dictate but he could never get away from the field and soon after turning into the straight he was beaten.

Silver Sonic, trained in Japan by Yasutoshi Ikee and ridden by Australian Damian Lane, burst clear and while Ian Williams’ Enemy briefly threatened, he was no match for the grey close home.

Ebor winner Trawlerman, trained by John and Thady Gosden, also failed to land a blow.

“He’s a good horse and good stayer and the race unfolded well for him,” said Lane.

“I was obviously very happy to follow Subjectivist. Trawlerman on my outside was just giving me a little bit of grief – he was getting in on me a little bit and I just knew I needed some luck at some stage. When the run presented itself, he was too strong.

“I think the Tenno Sho in Japan is next on the cards. I’m back to Australia for a few weeks then off to the Dubai Carnival, hopefully.”

Asked if he would be coming to Britain at any stage, he quipped: “For the right offer, for sure!”

Richard Kingscote, who rode Enemy, said: “With the track riding as it is, I wanted to get a bit handier than in Dubai. To be fair he did everything really well. He got a good, smooth run round the bend to get out and challenge, but the winner picked up extremely well.”

Johnston said: “He had to light him up from that draw a bit and he would have been keen, regardless. That was made worse by what he had to do early.

“We will see if he comes out of it in one piece, but he will probably go to the Sagaro or the Henry II, just lower our sights closer to home. I would say he won’t go to Dubai now.

“We knew what we are asking him to do was a big, big ask, but at the same time, where do you take the horse that won the Ascot Gold Cup last time out?”