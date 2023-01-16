Sir Busker handed Neom Turf Cup target

The Kennett Valley Thoroughbreds Syndicate will hope Sir Busker can put his name in lights when he runs in the Neom Turf Cup on Saudi Cup night.

A brave third behind the brilliant Baaeed in the Juddmonte International at York, the William Knight-trained seven-year-old has had a break since that run in August.

A model of consistency, he has notched six victories from 38 starts and finished runner-up on another nine occasions, earning in excess of £560,000 in prize-money.

Though he had been predominantly campaigned over a mile, he proved a real money-spinner when upped in trip last term and belied his 100-1 odds when chasing home Baaeed and Mishriff at York.

Syndicate manager Sam Hoskins said: “He’s good. After the Juddmonte he went for a break, unlike last year when he stayed on and ran on Champions day.

“As a result, he’s much further forward this year and he is going to run at Lingfield in a new Listed race – the Tandridge Stakes, over a mile on February 4.

“That suits him quite well, because there are no penalties, he doesn’t have to carry a Group Two penalty in that.

“Then the plan is to go out to Saudi Arabia and run in the Group Three Neom Turf Cup over a mile and two (furlongs) and then, if we get invited, the plan will be to then run in the Group One Dubai Turf in which he was fifth last year.”

Part one is the foreign affairs, but after that, the plan is to definitely go back to the York Stakes, if fit and well

Sir Busker ran eight times last season with his sole success coming in the Group Two York Stakes in July. That race will again be targeted once his passport has been put in the drawer.

Hoskins added: “After that Group Two win and a third in Juddmonte International, anything from now on is just a bonus.

“That said, he is only seven and hasn’t had that much racing. William Knight is really good with those older horses

“I don’t really know the UK plan, but I would think the mile and two (furlong) route will be explored, with possibly the Brigadier Gerard (Sandown) or something being a starting point.

“Part one is the foreign affairs, but after that, the plan is to definitely go back to the York Stakes, if fit and well. We will try and win that race we won last year and then go to the Juddmonte again, although obviously we will be running for place money.

“All the other horses go off to stud and he’s still there. He is the perfect syndicate horse and we are lucky to have him.

“He’s has been a good cash machine, but he does come first and and he will race until he is retired and we will give him a good retirement one day. Hopefully he’ll have a couple more years with him yet, though.”