Sir Busker team eyeing Canadian trip for Woodbine Mile

Sir Busker could take aim at the Woodbine Mile after his third place in Royal Ascot’s Queen Anne Stakes.

The William Knight-trained five-year-old was a 22-1 shot for the Group One contest and performed admirably when finishing behind only John and Thady Gosden’s Palace Pier and Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez.

Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, who own the five-year-old, were delighted with his effort, particularly considering the value of the two horses that surpassed him.

“We were thrilled with his run, he was absolutely brilliant,” said Sam Hoskins, racing manager for the syndicate.

“He was very much David against Goliath. The two horses in front of us cost a million and a half between them, so we were thrilled to be third with him having cost €25,000.

“It felt like a winner for us, we’re really excited for the future and he’s come out of the race well.”

Further Group One targets are now on the horizon for the gelding, with both the Woodbine Mile and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes long-term targets for the bay, the latter a race in which he finished fourth last season.

“The Queen Elizabeth II will be a big longer-term aim in October, but we could consider going to Woodbine in September for the Mile,” Hoskins said.

“More immediately, something like the Summer Mile at Ascot could be under consideration, and I did notice that he’s been moved up 5lb in the handicap this morning, which is 5lb well in in the Bunbury Cup at the July meeting.

Sir Busker has been a real star for his connections (PA Archive)

“Maybe that’s a bit unlikely and we’re probably a bit uncertain about the next step, but longer term I think Canada and the Woodbine Mile would be very much on the radar.”

Victory at the Canadian track would be hugely valuable to Sir Busker’s owners, with the race run for a purse of $1million, though the son of Sir Prancelot has already earned far more than his purchase price from his five victories and nine placed efforts.

“He’s just such a star, he’s come up the ranks and everyone loves him,” Hoskins said.

“We beat Lord Glitters at Ascot and he’s a similar horse. These types of horses are amazing and hopefully he can carry on giving everyone so much fun as he’s a real star.”