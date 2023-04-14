Speed on show as Authorised takes Mersey test

New tactics will be employed by jockey Jamie Moore as Authorised Speed bids to break his Grade One duck in the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.

The six-year-old has won three of his his four starts over hurdles since being the first British-trained horse home in last season’s Cheltenham Champion Bumper.

The only blip in this sphere was defeat in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, a reverse subsequently glossed over when scoring with ease in calmer waters at the same track.

Gary Moore’s Horsham yard is in prime form and the trainer is hoping for a big run against 14 opponents.

He said: “He seems in good heart at home. Any more rain would be appreciated and hopefully he goes there and gives a good account of himself.

“It was very dead ground in the Tolworth and he wasn’t quite right on the day as it turned out.

“He needs time between his races and he’s had a reasonable amount of time this time.

“We will just ride him different up there. He will be fairly prominent, I’d say. It’s a speed track and it makes sense.

“He has a great owner (Pat Gallagher), so it would be good to see him win a Grade One for him. We have always thought a lot of this horse.”

Jamie Snowden insists You Wear It Well, one of two mares in the line-up, is in better shape than ever, following her Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle success at Cheltenham.

Though she has a bit to find with Hermes Allen, who beat her in the Challow at Newbury in December, Snowden feels she has improved, with a step back up in trip also a benefit.

He said: “Obviously she came out of Cheltenham really well. She is looking great in herself, in fact she’s probably looking better than she has all season.

“She is really blossoming, so comes here hopefully with a chance. We are taking on the boys, so she has got to step forward again, but she gets a 7lb allowance, considering she had the penalty at Cheltenham. She has got a lot in her favour and stepping up in trip will help her.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Dark Raven and Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point spearhead the Irish challenge.

The latter has twice been runner-up in Irish Grade Ones and picked up a Grade Three over an extended mile and seven furlongs at Naas last time.

Elliott said: “I was very happy with his win at Naas last time.

“He was good and honest when the going got tough. I’m hoping there is more improvement in him and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.”

The EFT Systems Magull Novices’ Chase, which opens the seven-race card on Grand National day, will see Jonbon attempt to atone for his defeat by El Fabiolo in the Arkle.

That was a first loss over fences for Nicky Henderson’s star, who takes on four rivals in the two-mile Grade One event.

Henderson said: “We were toying with the two-and-a-half-mile race but in the end we just liked the look of the two-mile race for him, it just seemed the obvious place for him.

“He’s a very good horse, has only lost twice in his life and both at the (Cheltenham) Festival. He’s been great for us and he’s in very good form.”

Though the field does not appear to have the depth of the Arkle, there are a couple of unexposed types who could surprise.

Patrick Neville hopes Fusain, who slammed Stag Horn by 35 lengths at Catterick last time, is one of them.

He said: “He’s in great form and we’re happy with him going down there. He’s a horse who had a few problems, but we seem to have sorted them all out.

“He had wind surgery and a couple of other issues, but he’s sorted and hopefully he’s improving away. We’re looking forward to it. We are just taking a chance in a Grade One.

“Going back to two miles won’t be a problem and I think the track will suit him. It’s a speed track and a flat track, so hopefully that will help. It won’t be easy with Jonbon in there, but we’ll have a go.”