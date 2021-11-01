Summerville Boy to return for title defence at Aintree
Summerville Boy is set to make his comeback from injury in time to defend his title in the Betway Hurdle at Aintree
Trainer Tom George is looking forward to getting the nine-year-old back on track on Saturday, for the first time since finishing fifth to McFabulous in the Relkeel Hurdle in January.
That Grade Two contest was switched from its usual home at Cheltenham to Kempton, and George believes Summerville Boy did not handle the Sunbury course.
“We’ve not seen him for a long time. He’s going back to Aintree for the race he won there last year,” said George.
“He won that last season, and then the Relkeel Hurdle was abandoned and they ran it at Kempton – the track didn’t suit him, he picked up an injury and he hasn’t run since then.
“He’s fine now, and we’re looking forward to getting him back on track. Two and a half miles is his optimum, and he’s in good form and working well, so we’re going back to Aintree.”
Summerville Boy is one of 10 initial entries, which also include the hugely promising but very lightly-raced Dusart from Nicky Henderson’s powerful yard, Olly Murphy’s Grade Two winner Brewin’upastorm and 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar, for Rebecca Curtis.
The Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase will provide a spectacle, over the Grand National fences, on Saturday’s card – and there were 22 confirmations on Monday.
Henderson’s Caribean Boy tops the weights – with Donald McCain’s new recruit Mister Whitaker and Jonjo O’Neill’s Midlands Grand National winner Time To Get Up also catching the eye.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox