The Antarctic holds on for Lacken Stakes glory

The Antarctic held on bravely to give Aidan O’Brien his fifth win in the Goffs Lacken Stakes – getting his ticket stamped for Royal Ascot in the process.

The son of Dark Angel has always carried a huge reputation having commanded 750,000 guineas as a yearling and he is a brother to four-time Group One-winning sprinter Battaash.

He won three times from eight starts as a juvenile, only once finishing outside the first three, but despite being sent off the 13-8 favourite for this Group Three event, had to bounce back from a disappointing return when beaten almost seven lengths by Jessica Harrington’s Ocean Quest at Navan.

Having travelled powerfully throughout in the hands of Ryan Moore, it looked as if The Antarctic had the field covered as he began to lengthen inside the final furlong.

However, on the opposite side of the track his Navan conqueror was also beginning to hit top gear and with some of the chasing pack also finding a second wind in the closing stages, favourite backers would have been sweating as the field flashed past the winning post.

The Antarctic returned a head clear of the 5-2 second favourite Ocean Quest with Ocean Jewel (third), Thunderbear (fourth) and Shartash (fifth) all within touching distance at the finish.

“I’m delighted with him. Obviously, he made good progress from Navan and he just needed that as well,” said O’Brien.

“Navan was tough, soft ground, there wouldn’t have been much of an edge put on him but that will leave a lovely edge on him.

“Ryan was delighted with him, he said he got a little bit lonely and idle in the last half a furlong, but we couldn’t be happier with him.

“He had progressed plenty without us really having to chase him. We thought this race would bring him the rest of the way and if everything stays well we should be able to let him coast into Ascot now.”

The Antarctic was cut 10-1 from 33s by Paddy Power for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but it is not certain that the grey will line up in the six furlong Group One, with the Jersey Stakes also a possibility depending how stablemate Little Big Bear performs in the Sandy Lane at Haydock next weekend.

O’Brien continued: “We have a choice at Ascot. Little Big Bear is going to run next week over six at Haydock and he would have the option of going to the Jersey over seven if Little Big Bear went to the Commonwealth Cup.

“This horse is going to come forward again, he’s still a little bit tubby but he’s coming. It will depend on where Little Big Bear goes.

“It always looked like he’d get seven. Ryan said today he was surprised that he quickened as much as he did.”