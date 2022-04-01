01 April 2022

The Revenant aiming to regain Prix Edmond Blanc crown

By NewsChain Sport
01 April 2022

Top-class miler The Revenant is back in action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

Winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2020 and fourth to Baaeed 12 month ago, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained seven-year-old made a spectacular return to action when taking the Prix Altipan at this track early last month.

His target this weekend is the Prix Edmond Blanc, a Group Three over a mile.

The gelding won the latter race in 2019 and was third last term, on both occasions wending his way to Ascot in the autumn for the Champions Day fixture he is once again targeted at this term.

“He’s running tomorrow (Saturday), we are very pleased with him,” Graffard said.

“He’s in very good shape, very, very good shape.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Asking male patients if they are pregnant doesn’t make any sense, says health secretary Sajid Javid

news

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

world news

Questions raised over whether Prince Andrew will appear during Jubilee weekend

news