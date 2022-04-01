The Revenant aiming to regain Prix Edmond Blanc crown
Top-class miler The Revenant is back in action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.
Winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2020 and fourth to Baaeed 12 month ago, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained seven-year-old made a spectacular return to action when taking the Prix Altipan at this track early last month.
His target this weekend is the Prix Edmond Blanc, a Group Three over a mile.
The gelding won the latter race in 2019 and was third last term, on both occasions wending his way to Ascot in the autumn for the Champions Day fixture he is once again targeted at this term.
“He’s running tomorrow (Saturday), we are very pleased with him,” Graffard said.
“He’s in very good shape, very, very good shape.”
