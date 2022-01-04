Thomas expresses Grand National doubts about Iwilldoit

Sam Thomas feels that there is only a “small chance” that Coral Welsh Grand National winner Iwilldoit will line up in the Grand National at Aintree in April.

The just-turned eight-year-old gave the former jump jockey the biggest win of his training career thus far when taking the Chepstow marathon eight days ago.

The nine-length victory in the extended three-and-three-quarter-mile event was the third win in four starts over fences for the Diamond Racing Ltd-owned gelding.

The Lisvane-based Thomas feels Iwilldoit is still too inexperienced to tackle the Aintree showpiece and any plans to celebrate his Welsh National success have been put on hold.

He is still fairly inexperienced and no disrespect to Chepstow fences – they are nice fences – but our horse just has a jumping style where he just flicks through his fences and I'm not sure he will be quite ready for the test of the bigger fences at Aintree just yet.

Thomas said: “It has been a bit of a whirlwind. We haven’t had a big celebration yet, but we will have to plan a get-together with everyone involved, but in this industry nothing ever stops. We haven’t had the time to celebrate just yet.

“Iwilldoit is up 9lb to a mark of 149 now. He is absolutely fine and has come out of the race fine, and we haven’t made any plans whatsoever really.

“We will have a chat with the owners and make a bit of a gameplan, really.”

Thomas knows exactly what it takes to win on the biggest stage, with Cheltenham Gold Cup success aboard Denman among several top-class victories in the saddle.

And the proud Welshman feels that the Grand National might come too soon at this stage in Iwilldoit’s career.

“There is a small possibility he might go for the Grand National, but I would imagine that might be next season if anything,” said Thomas.

“He is still fairly inexperienced and no disrespect to Chepstow fences – they are nice fences – but our horse just has a jumping style where he just flicks through his fences and I’m not sure he will be quite ready for the test of the bigger fences at Aintree just yet.

“We have got lots of options, though. That’s the main thing.”

Iwilldoit is currently a 20-1 chance with Paddy Power for the Grand National.

Thomas added he is is hopeful Stolen Silver can give him another big Saturday winner at Wincanton this weekend.

Fourth to Edwardstone in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last time, Thomas is set to drop the seven-year-old back into handicap company in the Kingwell Lodge Handicap Chase over two and a half miles.

“We have Stolen Silver in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Wincanton, he is likely to run and fingers crossed he will get back to winning ways,” said Thomas.