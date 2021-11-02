Three Stripe Life books Royal Bond ticket with Fairyhouse victory

Gordon Elliott’s red-hot recent run of form continued at Fairyhouse where Three Stripe Life and Queens Brook combined to give him a double.

Elliott saddled seven winners across last week’s two-day Down Royal meeting, won the Cork Grand National with Braeside on Sunday and was even celebrating a winner on Laytown beach on Monday.

In Three Stripe Life Elliott has one of the brighter novice hurdle prospects seen out this season and he was sent off the 2-13 favourite to make a winning reappearance in the Winter Festival 27th & 28th November Maiden Hurdle.

Fourth in the Champion Bumper to former stablemate Sir Gerhard off the back of just one run, Davy Russell had no trouble in guiding him to a six-length success over admittedly inferior rivals. A step up in class now awaits.

“It’s job done and he couldn’t do any more than what he did,” said Elliott.

“Davy said he wasn’t doing a whole lot in front, had he jumped the last he would probably have sprinted up the straight but he missed it.

“Davy said that ground is as quick as he’d want it so a bit of easier ground will suit him. You’d imagine the Royal Bond is where he’ll be going.

“He was fourth at Cheltenham and ran well so he’s a nice horse.

“He’ll learn plenty there, he ran off the bend and everything, he was green.”

Queens Brook returns after getting back to winning ways (PA)

Queens Brook had a very similar profile this time last year having finished third to Ferny Hollow in the Cheltenham event, but last season did not go to plan.

Having scrambled home first time over hurdles, she then met with two defeats and was also beaten on her seasonal return, so Elliott was pleased to see her score by four lengths from fellow 11-8 joint-favourite Ciel De Neige in the Fairyhouse.ie Hurdle.

“She was getting a good weight allowance and we had to take our chance. It wasn’t ideal running her back so soon, but the race kind of came our way.

“Jack (Kennedy) even said there today that she would come on again from it today, she had a good blow. She’s a big mare and takes a lot of getting fit. She’s very honest, she wants to win.

“We’ll probably keep her over hurdles this year and it wouldn’t shock me if she ended up in a nice handicap somewhere along the way.

“Sure it’s nearly Christmas now and you wouldn’t be running for another three or weeks.”

The famous Peter Savill colours were on show as Six Feet Apart (100-30) made a winning debut over obstacles in the Tattersalls Ireland 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

From the same family as Savil’s Group One winner Rainbow Peak, trained by the late Michael Jarvis, Six Feet Apart only had two runs on the Flat.

Trainer Joseph O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell said: ““It was a nice performance. Peter has always wanted to send her jumping.

“She ran a lovely race first time out when she was third and we thought she’d win at the Curragh the other day.

“She’s a very big filly and she’s still quite raw. I’d say there will be a lot of improvement in every way, even with her jumping. Hopefully he’s got a nice filly on his hands for the season.”