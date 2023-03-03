Twoshotsoftequila hits the spot at Doncaster

Rebecca Menzies was thrilled to see Twoshotsoftequila come good over fences with an impressive victory at Doncaster.

The six-year-old won a maiden hurdle at the trainer’s local track of Sedgefield on Boxing Day of last season – and while he had failed to add to his tally in seven subsequent starts, he has finished second on three occasions, including on his most recent outing at Sedgefield in late January.

Stepping up to three miles for the first time on Town Moor, Twoshotsoftequila was settled at the rear of the field for much of the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices’ Handicap Chase, but was always travelling strongly in the hands of Nathan Moscrop.

The 4-1 shot arrived on the scene travelling powerfully early in the home straight and once given his head, he picked up smartly to put the race to bed – eventually passing the post with five lengths in hand over 3-1 favourite Everyday Champagne.

Menzies is enjoying her best ever season, with this her 34th winner of the campaign, and the 33-year-old believes Twoshotsoftequila is capable of adding further victories to his CV now he has matured.

“He’s a horse who has been brought along very slowly as he always been very keen at home and on the racecourse and it’s taken a while for him to become settled,” said the Howe Hills handler.

“He’s a lot more relaxed this season, which is enabling him to stay better, and I think the further he’s going the better he’s going. Three miles should be his minimum trip from now on I would imagine.

“I’d imagine we’ll try to stick to novice handicaps for the rest of this season, although he jumps well enough to run in a proper handicap as well.

“That will have done a load of confidence today, getting his head in front, and now he’s switching off further down the line you could see him running in races like the Durham National.”

The most valuable race of the afternoon was the £20,000 Virgin Bet Conditional Jockeys’ Veterans’ Handicap Chase, in which top honours went to the David Dennis-trained Flying Verse (11-1).

The 11-year-old won at Stratford and Musselburgh earlier in the season and gained his first victory of 2023 with a four-and-a-quarter-length Doncaster success under 3lb claimer Ned Fox.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. He’s been remarkable really. That’s his 10th career win and he’s earned just shy of £98,000 in win and place prize-money,” said Dennis.

“He’s a very good little jumper considering he’s quite small for a chaser, but he’s tough and genuine and stays very well, which is what you need in long-distance chasers.

“He’s a very tough horse who takes his races very well, so I’ll keep him on the go while the ground is good.”

Ballygeary (11-10) provided Donald McCain and Brian Hughes with success in the opening Virgin Bet Daily Money Back Novices’ Hurdle, while Phil Kirby’s Ravenscar was a clear-cut 17-2 winner of the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Mares’ Handicap Hurdle under Tommy Dowson.

The latter has now scored seven times on the Flat and over jumps combined and while she did not travel much with zest early on, she was ultimately was good value for her latest winning margin of just over three lengths.

Kirby said: “She was really good. I don’t know what the not travelling was all about early on as the last twice she’s travelled really strongly, but anyway no harm done.

“She’ll probably go for the mares’ series final at Musselburgh. It’s named after Lady Buttons and I have Lone Star going for that this year as well, so we might run the two of them.”