Vincent Ho full of confidence in Golden Sixty

Vincent Ho heads into Sunday’s Longines Hong Kong Mile brimming with confidence, knowing Golden Sixty is on the brink of equalling Good Ba Ba as a three-time winner of the HK$30 million race.

Good Ba Ba won the Mile in 2007, 2008 and 2009, while Golden Sixty has won the past two editions and is odds-on to complete the hat-trick under Hong Kong’s superstar jockey.

The brilliant son of Medaglia d’Oro faces a strong field that includes California Spangle, Schnell Meister, Salios, Waikuku and Laws Of Indices.

Ho knows what he has in the shape of the two-time Horse of the Year, and insists he does not feel under any pressure, having successfully reached the top of his profession in one of the most demanding racing jurisdictions in the world.

“Being a local boy here is quite tough,” he said. “We often get taken off horses when they drop in class and connections want to use a foreign jockey so they take our rides.

“We know if a horse runs well but doesn’t win, we will get taken off so every time we have to ride perfectly.

“When I was young, I was a bit aggressive and angry but now I’m a lot calmer and I try to enjoy every race. If you don’t enjoy it, that energy will transfer to the horse and they won’t perform. It takes time to mature as a rider and a person.”

Ho has partnered Golden Sixty in all of his 25 starts, racking up 22 wins and feels he goes into the race with the best horse.

Ho added: “He works amazingly and, of course, he’s the king, he knows what he’s doing so we’re doing our best just to look after him and concentrate on ourselves.

“I don’t feel as much pressure because Golden Sixty gives me a lot of confidence. We’re not looking for records, we’re just trying to do our best each race.”

The rider will also partner Senor Toba in the Hong Kong Vase and Super Wealthy in the Hong Kong Sprint on a stellar Grade One card.