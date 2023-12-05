Wait and see for King on Edwardstone plans
Alan King will wait until later in the week before making a final decision on whether Edwardstone will defend his Tingle Creek crown on Saturday, or step up in trip for Sunday’s Peterborough Chase.
The nine-year-old secured a third Grade One with an impressive victory in the Tingle Creek at Sandown 12 months ago, but is winless in four starts since.
He was no match for Nicky Henderson’s Tingle Creek favourite Jonbon on his reappearance in last month’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham, leading to suggestions Edwardstone is now in need of a more searching test of stamina.
King has the option of stepping his stable star up to two and a half mile for the first time over fences in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon, but plans are up in the air at this stage.
“I’ve no idea where he’s going,” King said on Tuesday.
“He’ll work tomorrow and I’ll speak to the owners on Thursday. I need to see what the weather is like, Huntingdon is currently waterlogged, so I really don’t know.
“It depends on the ground and everything and I need to see what the owners want to do as well.
“He scoped today, he’ll work tomorrow and then we’ll see.”
Edwardstone also holds an entry over three miles in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox