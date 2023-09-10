Warm Heart takes Prix Vermeille glory for O’Brien and Doyle
Warm Heart’s brilliant season continued as she landed the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp for Aidan O’Brien.
The Galileo filly came into the Group One off the back of a Yorkshire Oaks success on the Knavesmire in late August, a race that was her first under rider James Doyle.
Prior to that she was fifth in the Irish Oaks, but her year has included plenty of winning as she took both the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury.
Her trip to Paris was also a success as she reunited with Doyle and was given a fine ride, finding plenty when pressed to defeat Francis-Henri Graffard’s Melo Melo by a neck at 11-4.
