Zanahiyr could be disqualified from the Champion Hurdle (PA)
07 February 2023

Zanahiyr faces losing third place in last season’s Champion Hurdle

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2023

Zanahiyr faces disqualification from third place in last season’s Champion Hurdle after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

An independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority will consider on Wednesday whether his trainer Gordon Elliott is in breach of the post-January 4 2022 Rules of Racing due to the presence of a prohibited substance urine sample taken from Zanahiyr after the race on March 15.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the pair were beaten four and a lengths by Honeysuckle, with Epatante in second.

In fourth place and set to benefit from any disqualification was the Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, like Epatante owned by JP McManus.

