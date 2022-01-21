21 January 2022

England captain Owen Farrell a doubt for Six Nations after injury setback

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2022

Owen Farrell has become a doubt for England’s Guinness Six Nations after suffering a new injury in training for his club Saracens.

It was hoped Farrell would make his comeback after a two-month absence because of ankle surgery in Sunday’s Challenge Cup clash with London Irish in Barnet.

But England’s skipper has been ruled out by a fresh setback and the Rugby Football Union has revealed that he will not be attending next week’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Brighton when a captaincy update will be issued.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity

Toby Kirkup death: Coroner clears hospital over treatment of Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale star

news

Tracey Emin calls for her donated artwork ‘More Passion’ to be taken down from inside No 10 amid ‘shameful’ Partygate storm

news