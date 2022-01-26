England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury
England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.
Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.
It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.
