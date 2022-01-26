26 January 2022

England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

By NewsChain Sport
26 January 2022

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.

Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.

It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Met now investigating Downing Street parties based on information from Sue Gray inquiry

news

US President Joe Biden caught calling reporter a ‘stupid son of a b****’ at news conference

world news

Birthday party for Boris Johnson is latest alleged lockdown breach at No 10

news