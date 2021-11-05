England captain Owen Farrell tests positive for Covid on eve of Tonga clash
England have encountered a major setback on the eve of their Autumn Nations Series clash with Tonga after captain Owen Farrell tested positive for Covid.
Although he has not been definitively ruled out of Saturday’s Twickenham showdown pending the outcome of further lateral flow and PCR tests, his involvement is in grave doubt.
All players and staff underwent a round of PCR testing on Thursday after a member of Eddie Jones’ backroom staff produced a positive result, but only Farrell has come back as a confirmed case.
