England prop Joe Marler out of Australia clash after testing positive for Covid
England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.
Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.
The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.
