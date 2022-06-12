England spring surprise with Danny Care recalled for non-cap international
England have sprung a surprise by naming Danny Care in their training squad for Sunday’s non-cap international against the Barbarians at Twickenham.
Over three years after making the last of his 84 Test appearances against Japan, Care has been rewarded for his sparkling form for Harlequins by being included in a 36-strong group who are to prepare for the warm-up to next month’s Australia tour.
Players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Saracens and Leicester are missing – they are in action at Twickenham on Saturday – but otherwise Eddie Jones has picked the strongest available squad including the likes of Courtney Lawes and Marcus Smith.
