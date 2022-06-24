24 June 2022

England wing Jonny May tests positive for Covid after arriving in Australia

By NewsChain Sport
24 June 2022

England have suffered a setback upon arriving in Australia for their three-Test tour after wing Jonny May tested positive for Covid.

May will spend seven days in self-isolation as required by government regulations, placing his involvement in the opening Test in Perth on Saturday week in major doubt.

England reported that no other player had returned positive tests.

