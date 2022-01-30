30 January 2022

Fresh blow for England as Joe Marchant tests positive for coronavirus

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2022

England have suffered yet another setback in advance of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland after Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.

Marchant’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Friday and he will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey.

The versatile Harlequins back, who covers outside centre and wing, was set to feature at Murrayfield on Saturday as England contend with a lengthy injury list.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman killed by falling tree as Storm Malik batters UK

news

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat puts himself forward to run for PM if ‘Partygate’ brings Boris down

news

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news