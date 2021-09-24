Ireland’s Test with USA in Las Vegas cancelled due to border restrictions

Ireland’s autumn Test against the United States in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to ongoing border restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Farrell’s side were scheduled to play at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 30 ahead of hosting Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in Dublin.

Organisers are attempting to rearrange the fixture for October 2022.

“The continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK have presented insurmountable logistical challenges for the Irish team to fulfil the fixture,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

“The vision for the 2021 Las Vegas Rugby Cup is for Irish and international rugby fans to descend on Las Vegas and create a global showcase for international rugby.

“That is not possible in October with border restrictions between Ireland, the UK and USA remaining in place until 1 November 2021.

“Event organisers will begin working with stakeholders to investigate rescheduling the event to October 2022.”

Ireland signed off the 2020-21 campaign by thrashing the USA 71-10 on July 10 at the Aviva Stadium.

We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year.

The team have played fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons, which included a historic first win over the All Blacks in November 2016 at Soldier Field.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said: “It’s regrettable that the game won’t be going ahead this October.

“Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish diaspora in the US as we further expand the Irish rugby brand globally.

“We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year.”