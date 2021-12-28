Leicester co-operating with Premiership investigation into image rights payments
Leicester have confirmed that they are co-operating with a Premiership Rugby investigation into historic image rights payments.
The Tigers have met with representatives from the umbrella organisation for the Gallagher Premiership to discuss the potential breach of salary cap regulations.
The league leaders have responded to a report stating that salary cap director Andrew Rogers is looking into their association with a company called Worldwide Image Management.
