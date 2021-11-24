24 November 2021

Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury

By NewsChain Sport
24 November 2021

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out with the hamstring injury sustained in England’s victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of the 27-26 victory at Twickenham and limped off with just six minutes gone.

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The 30-year-old centre will visit a specialist over the coming days to learn if he requires surgery, which would result in a lengthier lay-off.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson said: “I’m really gutted. I’m gutted for him and gutted because we were managing him well and then something like that happens.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tragic Pc’s widow wins fight for law change over emergency worker deaths

news

Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards studio following sexual harassment allegations

tv & entertainment

Royal Family delivers stinging rebuke to BBC over new William and Harry documentary

world news