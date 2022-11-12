12 November 2022

New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2022

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.

It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton’s team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.

