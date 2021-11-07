Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive
England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia on Saturday after his Covid case was confirmed as a false-positive.
Farrell missed the 69-3 rout of Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham after being forced to self-isolate because of the result of a PCR test taken on Thursday.
But he will now rejoin the squad after a review of the sample revealed that he does not have the virus with NHS test and trace on Sunday morning giving the green light to leave quarantine.
