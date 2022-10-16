Pat Lam tips Kyle Sinckler for England recall after starring role for Bristol

Bristol boss Pat Lam expects an England recall for Kyle Sinckler on Monday after a “phenomenal” performance against west country rivals Gloucester.

England head coach Eddie Jones is set to name his latest squad ahead of next month’s autumn internationals, which sees Twickenham appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Sinckler missed England’s summer tour to Australia as he continued his recovery from a back injury suffered during last season’s Guinness Six Nations.

It was a joint agreement between Bristol and England, and the 52-times-capped prop showed he is back to his best with a stunning display at Kingsholm.

Even though Bristol lost the Gallagher Premiership clash 31-28, Sinckler made his presence felt through 13 carries and a total distance of 46 metres.

Sinckler’s team-mate and fellow England prop Ellis Genge was in similarly destructive mode, carrying for a total of 32 metres and scoring his fourth Premiership try of the season.

“I thought Kyle was phenomenal – man of the match, without a doubt,” Lam said.

“He was really disappointed after the Newcastle game (Bristol lost 30-15), his performance there, two weeks ago.

“But he just put his head down and focused on his role. Kyle and Ellis link really well within the system.

“We had the wrong shape last week (against Exeter), and when those boys play in the right areas and they get a chance to play, there is a connection between the front-rowers, and certainly those two (Genge and Sinckler).

“Kyle being able tip balls off for Ellis, and vice-versa, and that’s what we want.

“I will be surprised if he is not in the England squad. He has shown that he is back to his best.

“Kyle and Ellis have got a great partnership there, and all Kyle can do is perform and perform.”