Rio Dyer aims to make the right impression on Wayne Pivac on Wales duty

Current form suggests that Rio Dyer could be on a fast-track to making his Wales debut during the Autumn Nations Series.

The 22-year-old Dragons wing is among five uncapped players selected by head coach Wayne Pivac in a 35-man Wales squad for November appointments with New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

And he is continuing to put his hand up, reporting for Wales duty after his try double helped the Dragons claim an impressive United Rugby Championship victory over the Ospreys.

Only Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham has made more line-breaks than Dyer during this season’s URC.

And when it comes to metres gained, Dyer and Graham top the 400-mark, way clear of third-placed Ulster back Mike Lowry.

Those impressive figures underpin why so much excitement surrounds the Newport-born speedster as Wales’ World Cup countdown continues to gather pace.

“It is obviously going to be high-intensity, but it is also about doing the little things well consistently,” said Dyer, ahead of reporting for duty with the Wales squad.

“That’s what sets you apart. You can do it once or twice, but you have to keep doing it throughout the 80 minutes.

“It is all about becoming the best player I can – it’s just striving for that. I am still pretty young, so I have still got loads to learn.

“These couple of weeks will be that opportunity to take that straight into my stride. The camp will make me learn a lot of things.

“It would be amazing to get a cap, but the only way I am going to do that is by bettering myself. It will come when I am ready.”

That week and a half was definitely an eye-opener to what is in store

Dyer has already appeared on Pivac’s radar, linking up with the squad to boost training numbers ahead of this summer’s South Africa tour.

He scored a try during a warm-up game for the three-Test trip, which saw Wales claim a first win against the Springboks on South African soil when they triumphed in Bloemfontein.

Dyer added: “That week and a half was definitely an eye-opener to what is in store.

“It gave me that little extra boost of thinking how I need to develop my game to be at that top level, to be able to be at the Principality Stadium and put in performances.

“I have watched a lot of the boys in the squad growing up, seen them on the television when I was a kid in my teenage years. It is a case of realising I am now in the situation I have been watching.

“When I went in there in the summer, it wasn’t like I felt uncomfortable. Everyone was welcoming.”

Wales open their autumn campaign against the All Blacks in Cardiff on November 5. They have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, losing 32 successive Tests.