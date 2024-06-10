Tom Curry named in England’s summer tour squad despite limited game time
Tom Curry has been included in an England squad that contains seven players from newly crowned Gallagher Premiership champions Northampton.
Curry features in the 36-man group that will depart for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand on Wednesday despite having played just 34 minutes since the World Cup.
The 25-year-old flanker recovered from a hip injury that he described as a “car crash” in time to make a cameo appearance in Sale’s Premiership play-off defeat by Bath on June 1.
Sharks boss Alex Sanderson said after the match that if Curry was taken on tour, it would be “guaranteed” to shorten his career.
Northampton are rewarded for toppling Bath in Saturday’s Premiership final with a strong contingent including uncapped wing Ollie Sleightholme, the league’s leading try scorer this season.
