Wales name Ellis Jenkins captain for Fiji clash
Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins will captain Wales in Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Fiji.
Jenkins delivered an outstanding performance on his return to Test rugby after a three-year injury absence when Wales were beaten narrowly by world champions South Africa last weekend.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed starts to Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert – his first Wales appearance for four years – flanker Thomas Young and scrum-half Kieran Hardy, while Josh Adams moves from wing to centre, where he is partnered in midfield by Johnny Williams.
And there is a place on the bench for uncapped 19-year-old Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza, where he is joined by players such as Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.
