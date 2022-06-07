07 June 2022

Andy Murray eases through Boss Open first round in Stuttgart

By NewsChain Sport
07 June 2022

Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.

He lost the first three games to qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round.

Murray could again face Denis Kudla, the player he lost to in Surbiton, if the American can overcome seventh seed Alexander Bublik.

