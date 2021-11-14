14 November 2021

Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz

By NewsChain Sport
14 November 2021

Daniil Medvedev made a successful start to his ATP Finals title defence after coming from a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz.

Poland’s Hurkacz, making his tournament debut in Turin, took the first set on a tie-break.

But US Open champion and world number two Medvedev hit back to claim a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 victory.

The Russian has now won 23 of his past 26 matches, and made it six consecutive victories at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Medvedev did not face a single break point in the match and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points with 15 aces.

